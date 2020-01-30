Delivered in 2005 by New Zealand shipyard Sensation Yachts before it went out of business, IYC's listing Bella offers owner a perfect blend of a luxurious setting and impressive explorer capabilities. While she has great proven experience travelling all corners of the globe, Bella enters onto the market in pristine condition having only recently completed a refit project last year.

The Mitchell Rubin designed interior spaces offer ample room for social activity onboard for the owner and their 11 guests, who can be comfortably accommodated in the yacht’s 6 opulent cabins. The owner benefits from a California King size bed in the Double Owner’s Cabin, along with a private lounge area, study and a shower room with an inviting whirlpool bath. All other guest suites come with either bathrooms or shower rooms, while there is also accommodation for 11 crew members including a Captain’s Double Cabin.

Fine woods and marbles on the interior décor are accented by luxurious furnishings, and the most impressive feature of the design is certainly the dramatic spiral staircase that connects all three main decks. On the exterior there is plenty of space for sun and sea activity across the large main deck. The sundeck offers everything needed for a wellness escape, including a large jacuzzi, modern enclosed gym and plenty of sun loungers. For those seeking more of an adventurous experience on the water, Bella carries a vast array of toys and tenders perfect for water sports.

Built on a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure, Bella carries a gross tonnage of 768GT and can reach maximum speeds of 16 knots. The recent refit has upgraded systems throughout the superyacht, including the installation of a Control 4 iPad system for better integration. Significant work has also been completed on the engineering, with generators rebuilt and new zero speed stabilisers installed. Of course, much attention was also paid to guest entertainment and a new hot tub has been put in place alongside more outside furniture.