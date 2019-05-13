On The Market: 55m Mustique

Mustique’s sale price has been set at $23,000,000 – and with one look at her incredible onboard amenities and high-grade design, it is easy to see why.

Previously named Mia Elise, this 2005-launched superyacht features an onboard jacuzzi and wet-bar, as well as a choice of dining and socialising spaces to cater for her guests’ every thinkable desire.

But it is the work of interior designer Dee Robinson that sets Mustique apart from the crowd.

Her mahogany panelling is interspersed with gold and royal blue, giving a rich and regal air to her living quarters. Intricate works of art and carefully balanced colour schemes are testament to the intricate care and attention Mustique’s designers put into making her the timeless luxury vessel that she is.

A stay onboard Mustique promises to be the ultimate luxury yachting experience, with accommodation for up to 12 guests in six en-suite staterooms – each uniquely decorated to have their own distinct character.

The choice of al fresco spaces with majestic sea views strikes the perfect balance between comfortable and stylish.

To top off her impeccable design, Mustique comes complete with a fantastic choice of water toys, to add a spirit of adventure to her guests’ experience of relaxation.

Mustique’s exceptional qualities make her truly one to watch on the brokerage market of today, and we would like to congratulate Titan Fleet on this mammoth listing. She is also currently available for charter with Titan through the West and East Mediterranean.