Having benefited from a dedicated owner since the day of her delivery in 2003, this well-loved and yacht has been impeccably maintained. Her future owner will reap the benefits of her having been refreshed on an annual basis.

Apogee’s layout, imaged by alloy yacht specialists Codecasa, offers guests an optimal blend of space and intimacy, making her the ideal specimen for both relaxing and entertaining. Fantastic deck spaces and a sky lounge with sprawling bar enable enviable al fresco living, aided by an elevator to all decks.

As for her interior, Della Role Design’s inspired creation features glorious mahogany as far as the eye can see, punctuated with light fabrics and exotic stonework. The main saloon sets the tone for the Apogee’s classic elegance, which extends through to a huge skylounge completely outfitted in rich burl and rosewood, whilst the bridge-deck saloon features a 6.7m backlit onyx-topped bar modeled after Monaco's Cafe de Paris and Miami's Delano Hotel. Her accommodation consists of a seven stateroom layout, with luxury additions such as gold bathroom fixtures.

The yacht’s unrivalled amenities make her a floating five-star resort. The top deck is a spa with panoramic gym and 12-person jacuzzi, whilst her water toy arsenal overflows with waverunners, kayaks, waterskis, towables and bladefish underwater propulsion. Finally, Apogee sets herself apart with a distinctive laser light show on the sundeck.

With 62.5m of quintessentially Italian style spread across 5 decks, Apogee represents a once in a lifetime chance to own an authentically classic superyacht of size, style and substance. Interested parties should get in touch with the broker as soon as possible.