Equanimity is a vast vessel measuring in at 2,998 GT. Depending on owner request, she can accommodate 18/22 guests across 9/11 suites, as well as a whopping 31 crew. She is able to reach a top speed of 18.5 knots, with a cruising speed of 15 knots.

Externally, Equanimity is a sight to behold, with a majestic royal blue hull and timeless silhouette architected by Oceanco’s in-house team. Interiors, expertly curated by Winch Design, are homely and chic, featuring an airy lightness achieved by streamlined furnishings, soothing colour scheme and the extensive use of glass.

She features an array of amenities including beach club, health centre, massage room, sauna, hammam, plunge pool and beauty salon. The extensive facilities further entail a hospital, helipad, two 10.5m Hodgdon tenders and a huge circular swimming pool.

Equanimity, originally delivered in 2014, has completed the first step of the Sealed Bids approach. This method is used by the High Court in the first phase, together with due publicity. It is a legally required step in Admiralty Law to provide the buyer of the yacht with an internationally recognised clean and clear ownership title.

With this hurdle cleared, the 91.5m is available to all interested parties via a Private Treaty sale process, a phase that will be completed by the end of March of this year. Potential buyers can visit and view the yacht and then, submit offers through Burgess. The High Court, who are communicating a Guide Price of USD 130 million established by the court appointed appraiser Winterbothams, will then negotiate, accept or reject these offers until a buyer is established.

Burgess Senior Sales Broker, Rupert Nelson commented, “Opportunities to acquire a 2014 built 91m Northern European yacht of this pedigree and at this price level are exceptionally rare in this market.”

Burgess welcomes all enquiries with Equanimity open for both inspection and offers.