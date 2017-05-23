From the inside out, Apola oozes the kind of style and sophistication we've come to expect from a vessel made solely in Italy. Responsible for the Exterior Design is Milan-born Francesco Paszkowski who's known for his collaberations with the most reverred Italian yards, from Baglietto to Tankoa. When he set to designing Apola, he designed completely in aluminum and with a structure that allows the space on the inside of the 38m, feel much, much bigger.

The yacht's interior is a similar celebration of spacious, Italian design. Styled by Jennifer Sivitos, her main saloon is charming yet unfussy, ensuring enough seating and ample room for entertaining.

The saloon effortlessly leades out onto the open and unusually spacious aft deck, where brand new bespoke furniture graces the al fresco dining area, modernising the yacht's outdoor appeal whilst in the cabins, which sleep up to 12 guests, boast marble en-suites that bring back a sense of regality and a more traditional appeal.

Below, a generous garage aft makes room for a 5m tender and two jetskis, which onyl confirms Apola's, larger than average feel. Refit in 2015, her technical capeabilities are more than up to date, offering a 50-inch T.V. screen, home cinema and a karaoke facilities.

For sale with West Nautical and following a €900k price reduction, Apola is an Italian classic that we hope can be celebrated soon under new ownership.