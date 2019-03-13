Hampshire I’s luxurious interior is the work of John Munford, the creative genius behind boats such as Archimedes. Originally going by Barbara Jean, an expertly executed refit a gave the vessel a fresh look and a name to go with it - the newly christened Hampshire I features a contemporary interior penned by the team at Redman Whitely Dixon.

The vessel’s indoor spaces are one of the features for which she is best known. “Along with the slightly larger M/Y New Hampshire I, she has one of the last great mahogany interiors and shows extremely well,” said Chris Cecil-Wright, founding partner at Cecil Wright & Partners. The master suite is finished in mahogany wood panelling, and also boasts a super-king bed, spacious his and her bathrooms and a Jacuzzi.

The boat can comfortably accommodate 12 guests, comprising a master suite, two double cabins, two twin cabins and a single with Pullman. An internal dining area seats up to 12 guests, whilst sundeck dining accommodates a further 12. She is the perfect yacht for relaxation and entertainment, with numerous areas to sunbathe or relax in the Jacuzzi and a centrally-integrated entertainment system operated by iPads.

Hampshire I is also a boat of untold technological capability. Powered by 2 Caterpillar 1,500hp diesel engines, she is capable of a top speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. She is also built with a zero speed stabilisation system which significantly reduces roll motion, culminating in a gloriously smooth cruising experience and at anchor comfort.

This beautiful boat is the perfect size for cruising with family and friends, as well as providing unbeatable levels of comfort, luxury and safety. Interested parties should get in touch with Cecil Wright as soon as possible!