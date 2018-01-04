A Classic Revisited

Launched in 1994 and refit in 2016, M/Y Coral Ocean is widely acknowledged as one of the defining masterpieces of the late, legendary designer Jon Bannenberg. She features spacious accommodations for 12 guests in 6 staterooms and is capable of carrying up to 19 crew. Much admired and often imitated, she is elegant, luxurious, sleek and understated - a true superyacht whose refit made her all the more glorious to enjoy. Her striking lines, sharp and masculine with a poise and elegance unfound, she is an ode to traditionalism with a welcome update inside.

Built for Family

Almost built with family in mind, she cruises effortlessly at a maximum range of 6,000 nautical miles. Her commanding stature is not only a space to accommodate 12 guests across 72.6-metres, but a place to unwind and excited both the thrill seeker and the foodie. With direct access from the lower deck guest suites, the gym and spa complex- complete with steam room- leads to the swim platform and beach club. Perfect for entertaining on her vast sun deck with pool, she is surrounded by extensive seating to indulge in the outdoors. Whether tendering out, wake-skiing or waterboarding, she offers endless days of exhilaration on board.

A Worldly Interior

Her sweeping staircase, outdoor bar-come barbeque and a traditional yet glamorous interior, she marries electric blue accents, bright orange coral motifs and mosaic plunge pool which all pay homage to a traveller at sea. Take her wooden masks and tribal textures offer a vibrant global allure made for an ocean adventure, she excites the traveller who's appetite for discovery is truly fulfilled just by the interior alone. From Coral Ocean's soft New Zealand wool furnishings, to her embellished corners with a dynamic flair don't compare to her real stand out feature; a plunge-pool with a peep hole inviting in the dazzling technicolour sea life to your swim.

Coral Ocean is proof the timeless appeal of a Lurssen never loses its shine, especially when it's ocean traverse has made it all the more lovable.