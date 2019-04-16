Highline

Entering the market with a $100,000 price reduction, 31.09m Highline is an alluring prospect for any buyer. A 2018 refit saw this Oceanfast build upgraded with KA-ME-WA Jet drives, a new paint job, new A/C compressors and handlers, and much more. She is now a smooth-operating piece of floating art.

Designed by ‘the Michelangelo of yachting’ Jon Bannenberg, this highly advanced series is a fusion of futuristic components. Highline offers a unique On-Deck Master Stateroom (with a hideaway running machine built into the floor!), two king size Staterooms and a spacious Main Salon.

The luxury continues with abundant spaces for guests to gather and socialise, from the Fly-bridge and Boat Deck to the Lounge on the Bow to the Aft Deck. The modern yet comfortable design of this 31.09m, characterised by airy spaces and curved lines, provides the perfect backdrop for relaxation.

With a cruising speed of 22 knots and a top speed of 27 knots, Highline gets you where you need to be. And if that place happens to be the Bahamas, her 3' 4" draft makes cruising these paradisiacal waters a seamless experience. She is the perfect yacht for worldwide cruising adventures.

Alchemist

Also on the market is Mangusta Express motoryacht Alchemist, who also enters Denison’s fleet with a reduced price. This must-see 30.48m has just completed an 18 month refit and sea trials, which proved her to be a vessel of optimum quality and performance.

Subsequent to her interior refit, Alchemist is known for her fantastic layout, which consists of 4 luxurious staterooms and 7 heads plus 4 crew staterooms. She also offers an array of enticing luxury features - a rear sundeck features a custom Bimini Top with toughed liner and stainless stations, whilst air conditioned al-fresco dining is made possible with a convertible cocktail dining table.

Alchemist also underwent extensive additional mechanical and electrical upgrades during her refit, and is now a yacht of unsurpassed quality. She is perfect for families, friends and couples, as well as a spectacular show piece at any yacht club in the country.