Designed by Tim Heywood, with elegant interiors by Laura Sessa, Lili offers open spaces for up to twelve guests, as well as living areas designed for spending time together and enjoying life on the water; no matter your idea of luxury.

“Amels superyachts have proven their versatility within the charter industry and Lili is created to reply to the most exclusive requests on board thanks to her experience crew and her unique, bespoke exterior and interior layout,” explains Julia Stewart, Imperial Director.

Ready to create new boundaries in the 50-55m range, LILI will certainly establish new standards in the Charter industry and offer numerous options to her guests wherever the destination and conditions. She is built and managed on high standards, and it is a pride to welcome her in our Imperial Charter Central Agency fleet.”

Built from the Amels Limited Editions 180 range, Lili’s notable design features include a Beach Club and Gym, a Master suite with aft terrace for privacy and a huge 175 square-metre Sun Deck with an enviable four-metre swimming pool.

From Mid-July Lili is available for charter in the stunning waters of Norway, where clean air and exploration await before she arrives in the West Mediterranean, a region known for it’s style, glamour and effortless escapes. Click here for more information on chartering Lili this summer.