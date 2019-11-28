When it comes to the many conflicting desires of a yacht owner’s requirements, one of the most paramount is that of owning a superyacht of ultra-luxurious aesthetic and stature, while being able to access the smallest and most remote ports and harbours.

La Mascarade offers the perfect compromise. Custom-built for Sir Robert Ogden, the brief was to ‘build a 50m yacht in a 30m package’ due to berthing limits in the Port of Saint John Cap Farrat: and Feadship achieved exactly that in true Dutch style.

Comfortably accommodating up to 8 guests in 4 spacious cabins, La Mascarade’s exceptional features include an oversize convertible sunpad on her flybridge, numerous dining areas and a large fold down swimming platform on main deck aft. Soft materials in taupe and cream give a comfortable yet stylish feel to her interiors, fitted by the esteemed Terence Disdale, while her striking naval architecture is that of De Voogt Naval Architects.

Having been refitted this year to an impeccable standard, La Mascarade promises to be the perfect home from home for a new owner looking to make a purchase this festive season.