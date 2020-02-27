On the market with SuperyachtsMonaco, Khalilah offers the very best in adventure and discovery in one luxurious package. Delivered in 2015 by Palmer Johnson, Khalilah offers generous accommodation for up to 11 guests – providing the utmost optimisation of space and volume on this 49m build.

Her impeccably outfitted interior certainly achieves the status of stylish enough to match her distinctive exterior, designed by Palmer Johnson’s in-house team. Asia meets modern and fresh inspiration onboard Khalilah, while each of her 5 cabins are accented with their own unique character and charm.

An 11 metre beam affords guests onboard Khalilah extensive socialising and entertainment space on her fantastic aft deck. Amongst her other exceptional features can be counted her stylish skylounge, floor-to-ceiling windows in the main deck salon and her 7m custom gold tender. To add to this, Khalilah also lays claim to the title of largest private yacht ever to be built entirely in carbon composite.

Jim Evans, Managing Director of SuperyachtsMonaco, summed up the unique appeal of Khalilah aptly. "A fantastic yacht and unique in her looks and capabilities, Khalilah is a style icon, turning heads wherever she goes," he commented.

Proving she is more than just a pretty face, Khalilah also offers impressive performance capabilities and the ability to reach a top speed of up to 26 knots. Khalilah has also undergone recent upgrades to ensure the highest level of comfort and luxury onboard, Jim Evans told us: “Freshly fitted with new stabilisers and a extended swim platform this winter, Khalilah is ready to impress a new owner as well as all who will behold her on the horizon."

Together with her unique interior layout, Khalilah offers limitless potential for discovery or relaxation – and is certainly not an opportunity to be missed on the brokerage market today at €28,500,000.

Get in touch with SuperyachtsMonaco for more information about this exceptional vessel.