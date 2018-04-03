M/Y Imagine, one of the largest yachts built by American shipyard Trinity, features a semi-displacement tri-deck offering owners and guests an array of relaxation spots across spacious alfresco areas.

Furthermore, to make sure every guest has the utmost comfort on-board, the forward area on the sundeck can be enclosed with glass when desired.

Recently launched in 2016, Imagine’s contemporary styling features subtle shimmers of gold, complimented by a backdrop of blue hues framed in panoramic windows. The natural sunlight follows as you venture further indoors, emphasizing the elegant stonework fluent throughout.

The level of detail is expansive, from her millwork to the bold chandelier centerpiece stirring conversation around the dining table.

The abundance of space across all three decks consists of a grand formal dining area for twelve (along with two additional dining tables), six luxurious cabins (which includes a full beam master located in a prime position of the yacht) equipped for both adults and children of up to fourteen guests.

In addition, the tender garage includes a 23’ Novurania Chase for you and your guests to enjoy.

The contemporary feel is present as soon as you step onboard; her sleek exterior intertwined with her sophisticated interior style should not go a miss. IYC are now proud central agents for Imagine which is now for sale with POA.