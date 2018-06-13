"She's ideal for large families or several families who want to holiday together," her charter broker, Stephanie Belmas Rayon from Titan Fleet Management says. When it comes to parties, few yachts are able to offer more capacity - Lauren L has ample space for up to 300 guests for a party.

She has five chefs onboard providing Michelin Star standard cuisine. There's a dedicated dining room where guests can opt for either a buffet style service or full a la carte menu.

Later, retiring to the piano bar with dancefloor, or enjoying a relaxing cocktail on the sundeck, it's easy to see why Lauren L has been such a consistent hit with previous guests. Intimate seating areas flank a huge deck area which has makes for a wonderful dance floor.

Working with the efficiency of a well-oiled machine, Lauren L's crew, led by Captain Brent Chapman, have a long and proven experience catering for every guest's whim, "We have a great crew onboard who work very well together as a team," Captain Chapman says. She normally operates with between 35 and 45 crew.

Lauren L's interior layout sleeps up to 36 guests in eight executive staterooms and 10 double staterooms. The 110 square metre master suite is located on the bridge deck and includes a full-size bathroom with marbled jacuzzi tub, a walk-in-wardrobe, dressing room, lounge area, office and private balcony.

Lauren L is also equipped with a conference/cinema room and library. The extensive salon, gym and health-suite ensure guests have an exclusive and indulgent voyage. Youngsters can enjoy the children's play area, looked after by a nanny, giving parents a well-earned break.

With a staggering 3,400 nautical mile range at a cruise speed of 12 knots, Lauren L is no stranger to more exotic cruising further afield. She's spent time in the Maldives, Seychelles with her Captain saying his most memorable trip was to Panama, which he described as being "like something out of a National Geographic" article.

As for her location, Belmas Rayon says, "This year Lauren L has already been to Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia. She is now in Greece and is available in the Med for charter." Fully booked for August already, interested parties should waste no time in contacting Titan Fleet Management to secure a wonderful summer charter.