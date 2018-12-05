In a classic design from Francesco Paskowski, Forwin was first launched in 2013 and refitted in 2016. Forwin is an extremely well-presented steel/aluminium yacht from award-winning superyacht shipyard Sanlorenzo.

She has a spacious and graceful interior, also designed by Paskowski, with plentiful accommodation for large families or charter groups; she accommodates 12 guests in six large staterooms which are spread across three decks, one of which is the luxurious private owner’s deck. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and ensuite bathroom facilities.

When it’s time to drop anchor and have fun, Forwin comes equipped with a complement of tenders and toys which can be launched from her practically designed beach club, a concept pioneered by Sanlorenzo on the 46Steel.

Other features synonymous with this Paskowski design are her stern beach club and a large lateral tender garage, as well as a bespoke sky lounge, which has been fitted with L-shaped seating, an entertainment centre and a stereo surround sound system.

Forwin is powered by twin 2,040hp Caterpillar engines, which deliver a cruising speed of 15 knots topping out at 17 knots and she is also fitted with Naiad zero speed stabilisers.