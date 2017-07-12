In an efficacious attempt to master the balance between both style and performance, the Sunseeker shipyard has been developing their 111’ range, to target one of the most active markets in the superyachting industry.

Between 30 and 40 meters, owners can experience ease of manoeuvrability, whilst still obtaining the opulence we expect from the most luxurious vessels on the water... Leo elaborated on that ever-popular, Sunseeker-draw;

“Sunseekers benefit from a strong brand image making them successful on both charter and brokerage market. I also believe that Sunseeker is a great compromise between comfort and performance with their design team really optimising the layout for space in regards to the size of the yacht and also entertainment on board…”

But aside from the builder’s reputation and the model’s faultless space vs. style balance, what was so special about M/Y IRA? We asked about the recent refit (completed just this year) and the defining features of the newly listed superyacht.

From her hydraulic platform, generous garage storage for toys and dazzling jacuzzi on the flybridge, Leo expanded on the ability for the new owners to take to the ocean, quite literally as soon as the yacht changes hands;

“[Ira’s] VAT is already paid and her recent refit makes her the best 111’ Sunseeker available on the market today. She is also the ideal charter yacht due to her 5-cabin layout and ample social area space. Just completing her 5 year class renewal, she’s the only Sunseeker 111’ in turn-key condition.”

It’s clear that the draw of IRA’s sale is much more than her model. Her condition translates stepping on board for the first time into a sense of home on the water. Her classic interior is non-offensive and elegant in appeal, allowing 10 guests to pass through, from swim platform, to suite or from deck, to dining with an uninterrupted flow.

Available for viewings at the Cannes Yachting Festival later this year, we look forward to seeing IRA’s renewed ownership, and for a new client to enjoy all that cruising Western Europe has to offer before the season draws to a gentle close.

IRA is also available for charter with IYC.