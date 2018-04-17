It’s a failsafe combination; speed and style. When power is wrapped up in a sophisticated package there isn’t much to contest. Rush is a superyacht that combines these elements yet has never been offered for charter or sale before. Hoping for a buyer who will enjoy her in the summer, we asked about her suitability for the continental regions we all know and love.

Julia began, “RUSH is like a “Ferrari of the seas”: a highly-styled / stylish vessel with stabilizers, a quite unusual asset of 50m open speed boat of this quality. You can easily make a quick run from Monaco to Saint-Tropez, or join the most beautiful spots of Porto Cervo in perfect peace of mind, arriving with style and elegance.”

She continued, “Thinking about her speed is also thinking about the quality of cruising: here again, thanks to her pristine condition and intensive care, RUSH is among the best in her category. The Imperial management standards have a high reputation within our industry!”

Aptness for the Med confirmed, it surely won’t be too much of a challenge to find a new owner for RUSH’s impressive list of superlatives, but Mangusta-builds have a strong silhouette and we wanted to know who she would be most suited-to. “A buyer who loves speed, roaring design and unrivaled quality of materials is the ideal one to own RUSH,” explained Julia.

“The Mangusta 165’ range is unique, and so their owners: being a part of this legend is an achievement that we wish to her future buyer. She is not only fantastic from the outside: she boasts plethora of details that makes her really standing out in her range!”

But it’s not just her sporty exterior that provides a draw, on the inside, her interior reflects that of a much more spacious vessel. Ornate and inspiring, her list of stand-out features is endless.

Julia described, “There is so much to say about her interiors, but let’s start by the beginning: it’s a vessel which was supervised during her construction by the Imperial teams, so we pushed the standards very high with Overmarine to reach the expectations of our client.”

Involved in the original build and design process and now her sale, Imperial Yachts are experts on Rush, inside and out. Details include, “An abundance of Wenge wood, Mother of Pearl, Onyx, silk blend carpets and high-end designed Foglizzo leather wall panels… her layout is also impressive: our teams did all the necessary for any space on board to be fully optimized: it results a 5-cabins layout with an additional spa/Mmassage room, very unusual on open boat.”

The best in her high octane class, 50m Rush is introduced to the market for the first time with Imperial Yachts and we look forward to seeing her new owners crossing horizons on board in the coming season.