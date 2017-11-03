Joining an ever-expanding repertoire at IYC, 47.5-meter Nerissa may not be the brokerage’s largest member of the fleet, but she’s certainly one of the most majestic. Aside from her comfortable cruising speed of 12knots and exceedingly shallow draft (2.5m), her traditional superstructure is stylish and sharp, with a nod to yachting tradition and clean aesthetic appeal.

However, her use exterior space leaves nothing to convention. Two Jacuzzi’s adorn the decks, while ample area to entertain is an ode to living life outdoors. But if there’s one particular trend Nerissa pays homage to, it’s making use of the forward upper deck, where one of two tubs is tucked away in ultimate seclusion, surrounded by seating on which to relax in open air.

In fact, there are several features that put Nerissa at one with the surroundings and equally, give rise to the latest trends. Her sweeping beach club (or tender garage) provides elegant on-water living while her master cabin fold-out platform provides an ocean gallery with unrivalled views. Yet it’s beneath the dramatic exterior where Nerissa's interior provides an otherworldly feel.

Designed by H2 Yacht Design, an earthy palette of rich creamy hues mirror her generous volumes, allowing her space to be shaped with an easy curvature that encapsulates guests, making them feel at home. Clearly curated by accomplished yacht designers, her range of leathers, woods and crowning brushed copper create a portfolio of textures for a sensory experience at sea.

With light marbling and a stand-out staircase giving a dash of glamour, Nerissa lies somewhere on the scale between a New York penthouse and a stripped-back Scandinavian studio.

Available for sale with IYC, Nerissa is now on the market for a new owner to enjoy, listed with Richard Gray and Leo Jordil.