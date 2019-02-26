Comparing the onboard experience to listening to smooth jazz, Greg describes Okko: “She is calming and luxurious, which is perhaps a product of the materials used in her construction. There is a large amount of acoustic insulation which has been installed to reduce the vibrations.”

Perhaps her most famous feature is the impossibly low vibration and noise levels. A specific vibro-acoustic work has been implemented and the results are fantastic - you’d never guess that you were onboard a 367 tonne motorised vessel!

Okko is a stunning trideck superyacht with bold and timeless lines penned by designer Giorgio Vafiadis. Powerful engines, a full displacement hull and bulbous bow ensures seamlessly smooth cruising and impressively low fuel consumption.

Her interiors are voluminous and soothing, comprising “a mixture of African Frake wood, Glyn Peter Machine furniture, Tai Ping carpentry and Fendi and Cavalli trimmings”, all of which contribute to the boat’s ambient nature.

“A glass partition doorway on the sundeck allows guests to enjoy the great views over dinner or with a cocktail in hand, whilst also being fully protected from the oncoming wind,” Greg continues. The sturdy Mondomarine is a yacht notable for her finer details - particularly observable in incredible outdoor relaxation areas.

Able to comfortably accommodate 12, Okko has a full-beam Master and four large staterooms. “Giorgio Vafiadis has created her to be perfectly proportioned which has allowed for a greater interior volume than other ships of similar size,” says Greg.

With a fantastic charter record, Okko’s seakeeping capability and onboard comfort is established, and rivalled only by her vast array of onboard activities - she possesses watersports equipment including jetskis, Sea Bobs and diving equipment.

This timeless yacht is known the industry over for her physical aesthetic and technological innovation. Those wishing to experience a yacht that breathes luxury and comfort should get in touch with Imperial, who are acting as both the Owner’s Representative and Build Supervisor.