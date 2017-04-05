The 70-metre (229’7”ft) ketch took to the water in grand style last year, marking a significant milestone as the most advanced project at the time of launch for Perini Navi, as well as a vision come true for current owner, Bill Duker.

The subtle nature of Sybaris, even with her imposing 72 and 61-metre main and mizzen masts, is astounding. The performance under sail has the makings of a cutting-edge classic, and the resounding core of her creation is to house art, while becoming a masterpiece herself.

“[Bill Duker] wanted it open,” explained Ken Lieber, Partner of interior designer PH Design. “He wanted to show off the art collection, he wanted you to see it from all angles with an open loft-like feel, and because of the size of the boat and the very broad beam, you can achieve that.

“Also, we wanted a simple palette and a few materials repeated throughout,” added Peter Hawrylewicz of PH Design, “as another way to make the space feel simpler and bigger. That’s why we used American Ash, for a driftwood kind-of feel. We wanted modern but not stark.”

