Aquila

The largest yacht built in modern day America, Aquila was formerly known as Derecktor’s Cakewalk and is today carving a new reputation on the water as one of the finest charter yachts available. A central listing with Burgess, Aquila was renewed in her entirety to emerge anew in 2016, gathering high-acclaim and a lot of attention on the market with it. The spacious interiors, ultra-stylish decor and ample accommodation for 12 guests are just the core of the wider Aquila experience on the water.

Katya

Delta Marine introduced Katya to the waters of Seattle in 2009, bringing a true charter machine to the water with understated modern style. Sleek and sporty in nature, with ample space and room for 12 on board, this 2009 superyacht offers guests everything a discerning charterer could desire; from cruising the Bahamas with a cocktail on the Sundeck, to relaxed and stately interiors to hideaway after a long day with the family.

Victoria del Mar

Space is the resounding theme running throughout this elegantly crafted and timeless charter yacht from Delta Marine. Up to 14 guests on board can make the most of the ample dining areas, huge saloons, al fresco dining and relaxation on the giant Sundeck. With a gym, bar and everything an idyllic cruise requires, Victoria Del Mar is deceptively sized for a 50-metre and a must-see for winter journeys in the Caribbean.

Skyfall

Available for both sale and charter with TWW Yachts and HMY, Skyfall is the ideal example of American yachting. Built for an American owner with a keen eye for both saleability and value, Skyfall was ahead of its time when it emerged from the Trinity Yachts shed in 2010 and stands as a timeless superyacht to this day. Large, fast and with a Bahamian friendly draft, this is a versatile vessel with luxury in droves.

Silver Lining

One of Christensen’s latest launches, Silver Lining is available for sale with IYC and on the charter market and captures the ideals of modern American yachting thanks to a 2017 launch and exemplary approach to both design and construction. Elegant, stripped-back style gives way to a unique Carol Williamson interior and ample space through for cruising with the family. Silver Lining is truly one of the finest contemporary American-built yachts on the water today.

Mia Elise II

The second Trinity Yachts launch on this list, Mia Elise II (ex Areti) is available for both sale and charter but stands out as a magnificent member of the wider American inventory for numerous reasons. Open space within, a 60-metre length with ample exterior areas and an interior maintained to perfection since launch in 2012. Her classical tri-deck style, understated elegance and timeless style are all factors that add to the 14 guest accommodation on board.

Boxer

You can’t find finer in the U.S. than Westport construction, and Galati has brought Boxer - the ideal reflection of the American Dream come true - to the market. Having just emerged from a comprehensive refit, the Westport-built superyacht Boxer is one of the understated must-sees on this list thanks to her expert construction, stripped-back style and lifestyle, engineered to perfection on board.