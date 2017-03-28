Commissioned by a seasoned yachtsman with a discerning eye, ROCK.IT marries a traditional stature with a rich and spacious interior by Sinot Yacht Design, where a natural colour palate is enhanced by rare hardwoods, backlit onyx, stunning marble and intricate lighting, creating a serene escape onboard.

ROCK.IT’s striking exterior lines are also creation of the talented Sinot Yacht Design, where a striking form pays acute attention to detail and remains visually astounding on the water.



ROCK.IT showcases five staterooms for up to 10 guests. Her master located on the main deck; four additional staterooms, including two VIPs, a twin and a double, are all located below deck, with all staterooms featuring en-suite bathrooms. With such expansive space, she is ideally suited for private use or charters and ideal for families to enjoy.



Her ample deck space make's ROCK.IT the perfect setting for onboard entertaining, with a variety of alfresco dining options to enjoy warm summer nights, as well as a stunning array of outdoor lounges. Its added bonus; a sun-deck with a full bar and seating area with a Jacuzzi flanked by sun pads, proving life outdoors is best enjoyed by yacht.

Built in just 2014 by the thriving Dutch shipyard Feadship, ROCK.IT boasts an impressive heritage, with no expense spared in its classic and elegant build.