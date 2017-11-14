Custom-built, St. David was refitted in 2017 after a long and successful charter career with an extremely skilled crew and Mediterranean base. Now, her Central Agents at West Nautical have announced a 1 million euro price reduction bringing the asking price to €26,250,000.

St. David is set to bring buyers to the boat, not only thanks to a new look, new lease of life and new price, but ample accommodation for up to 12 guests and effortless Andrew Winch style throughout.

The exterior spaces and huge volumes add to the interior atmosphere to create an entire charter package, or solo escape vessel to enjoy the Mediterranean, or beyond.

"Offering stunning exterior space and superb volume with a flexible interior where all cabins other than the Master can be twins or double, St David is the perfect choice for family cruises, corporate events or picturesque cruising" explains Geoff Moore, Managing Director of West Nautical.

Charted to join the fleet watching the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this month, St. David is the ideal charter vessel and regularly tours the world in search of the best kept secrets to dock, anchor or create a private beach in total privacy with one of the superyacht communities most highly-skilled crew.

For more information on the Benetti-built superyacht St. David, click here or stay tuned for more from our On the Market updates, across each week.