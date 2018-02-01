Across the water in their China-based shipyard, Pride Mega Yachts boast over 25 years’ experience in the shipbuilding industry. It’s no surprise that this history, combined with Dutch architecture by Azure Naval and exterior design by British company, Rainsford Saunders has caused so much excitement. With a global blend of expertise in its wake, big things are expected of from this project which is due for launch later this year.

However, it’s not just the quality of the sketches that make this superyacht one to watch. Recent renderings of her interior design leave us wondering why every project on the market isn’t planning their spaces to echo a Manhattan penthouse. Contemporary lines, icy marble surfaces and an open plan outlook are the subtle elements that ensure Illusion Plus’ impressive volume is reflected both inside and out. Her owner’s suite is to be full beam, and all six decks, minimalist platforms from which to gaze out and admire whatever location you travel to.

However, a yacht of the future must not only consider aesthetics, but welcome environmental consideration with open arms. Of course, with an Asian-yard at the helm of this build, technology has advanced above all. A diesel-electric propulsion package by none other than Rolls Royce takes energy efficient appeal to another level, broaching a subject that every yacht of the future is now more than ever, expected to address.

Nevertheless, in the end Illusion Plus’ anticipation is built around her forecasted entry to the Top 100. With an impending position at number 81 in the listings, she’ll enter the ranks and brush shoulders with the likes of Oceanco greats; Infinity, Barbara and Nirvana.

So as we await her launch into the waters of Yantai, we can marvel at the images and listing - new to Y.CO - yet already the imminent launch on everyone’s lips.