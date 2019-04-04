This 2013 build cuts an impressive figure, with a chic jet black and grey exterior designed by Bernard Olesinski. Stepping on board, Seabeach is contemporary with timeless elements, featuring the addition of a starboard-side fold out balcony in the main salon that enhances the theme of indoor/outdoor living.

The exterior builds upon this theme, with sprawling decks that provide ample room for outdoor ocean living - think alfresco dining, evening socialising and sun soaked lounging. The sundeck is particularly noteworthy for its retractable roof, hot tub, sunbathing area, bar and barbeque.

Seabeach is able to accommodate 8 guests. The generous master cabin boasts a separate office or dressing space with desk and storage, whilst a VIP cabin aft, one double cabin and one twin cabin benefit from beautifully finished en suites adorned with Fendi linens.

The Princess build is also a yacht in exceptional mechanical and aesthetic condition, featuring zero speed stabilisers ensuring maximum comfort whilst cruising and at anchor.

Seabeach represents a once in a lifetime opportunity for a buyer on the lookout for a vessel in turnkey condition, to be ready for Mediterranean cruising this summer. She is currently available for viewing in Marbella, Spain, with the specialists at West Nautical.