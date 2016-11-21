Designed purely for superyachts by the experts that know them best, the marina - located at the heart of Miami Beach – provides high-end amenities set against the backdrop of the Miami skyline. All on-site berths provide side-to mooring and have a minimum water depth of 12 metres, or 40 feet.

All clients and visitors to the site will be offered a full-range of VIP concierge services – ranging from provisioning and clearance to immigration procedures – courtesy of the staff at the new BWA Yachting office located within the compound.

As well as being home to reliably warm weather and exceptional beaches, the area has a thriving arts scene. BWA Yachting has designed a superyacht program specifically for the premium art exhibition Art Basel Miami, 1- 4th of December 2016, and still there is a limited amount of the desirable spots available.

The superyacht program includes first choice VIP tickets to attend the pre-show and all the exclusive events around Art Basel.