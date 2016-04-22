One O One, Velvet 36 takes light, space and freedom to the highest level. It boasts three spacious outdoor communal areas at the bow, stern and on the sundeck, ideal for sunbathing in absolute privacy. The extra large windscreen creates an evocative light effect in the dinette and increases the field of vision on the bridge. The panoramic windows accentuate the luminosity of the dining room, offering an extraordinary view, just above the surface of the water.

Her interior design by Giorgio Armani Casa creates an atmosphere from the moment you step on board. Guests walk into a main salon with a large lounge chair to port, made for relaxation with friends or in private, and can access a spiral staircase leading to an upper sundeck which has a large L-shaped settee and two sunpads.

Forward is the bar area with glowing white glass accent wall, while all of the counters are accentuated in chocolate leather with dark wood cabinets and satin finish. The overhead and walls are covered in white leather.

4 guest cabins sleep 8 guests including a full beam master suite with his & hers bathrooms and walkin closet & settee lounge area. A large center corridor runs the length of the guest accomodations with an artistic accent wall leading into the master cabin.

The formal dining is located down forward of the main salon and features 3 large windows to both port & starboard sides allowing an excellent view of the sea will enjoying a meal. You can enter the dining area from a private staircase adjacent of the helm area from the main salon or from another entrance that leads up from the guest accommodations.

The transom has a garage for up to a 4.5m tender, storage for water sports toys, snorkel & scuba gear, and access to the engine room & hydraulics for the garage door. The engine room also has an access hatch in the aft deck located to the port side for safe access when underway.

The entire exterior has been repainted a high gloss white in 2014 at a cost of over 125,000 EURO and is in perfect condition as is the teak decks. One O One is now available for sale at an asking price of $3.599m, with offers encouraged. Read more here.