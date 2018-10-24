Whilst the beauty of Project 814 will now remain covered during the winter months until next spring; spectators on Saturday morning had an opportunity to capture the stunning elegance of Michael Leach’s external design as the Feadship Top 100 member finally left the shed.

Showcasing a timeless appeal where black and white glossy lines create an eye-catching, collateral effect, Leach's design recieved plenty of positive feedback from the industry and onlookers as the first images emerged.

With the owners also present on the banks of the Netherlands-based facility, it is noted that the project's interior styling by Reymond Langton will bring guests an unviralled experience of contemporary glamour, with the builder describing the design as comparable to a “beautiful and contemporary jewellery box."

Under construction for five years; Project 814 demonstrates world-class craftsmanship utilising the finest and rarest materials and includes features such as a two-deck IMAX theatre, a fully certified helipad with Jet A fuel and four VIP cabins each with 8k TVs. Additional facilities allow the space for a wide range of sports including golf, basketball, volleyball and soccer among many others.

While future work still lies ahead, the proud owners of Project 814 commented, “We want to thank Jan-Bart Verkuyl and everyone at Feadship for taking us on an amazing journey.”

Now holding a coverted position in the Top 100 list of largest superyachts to ever hit the water, we look forward to seeing Project 814 in its full glory next spring.