MYBA President, Fiona Maureso, commented on the decision to award the show to Barcelona; "We are excited to have this opportunity to discover Barcelona and are confident that OOPV will deliver an internationally-recognised show of the highest calibre".



The MYBA Charter Show will exhibit across OneOcean Port Vell’s four Quays, Spanish Quay and Barceloneta Quay, Deposit Quay and Sota Muralla Quay. Together the Quays are able to berth 68 yachts from 22m – 190m.

The entire marina’s 1,058 linear metres of Quay will be used to host exhibitor tents, with the majority located directly in front of where the yachts will be berthed. The shows conferences will be hosted in venues across Barcelona City.



General Manager of OneOcean Port Vell, Paul Cook, said: “It is a great honour for OneOcean Port Vell to be appointed as host of the prestigious MYBA Charter Show from 2017 and we would like to thank MYBA for their confidence in us. Barcelona is one of the world’s leading cities and with OOPV, it is now a prominent superyacht destination with unrivalled marina facilities and infrastructure.

This, combined with the easing of legislation on Spanish charters, which has had a positive impact on the demand for chartering and cruising in the region, ensures that OOPV and MYBA are optimally positioned to deliver the next evolution of this event in 2017 and beyond.”



Martin Bellamy, Chairman of OneOcean Ventures added: “OneOcean Port Vell has been widely supported by local authorities, including the APB and Barcelona Nautical Cluster and their contribution has been instrumental in enabling the MYBA Charter Show to come to Barcelona. We are committed partners to MYBA and look forward to working together to support the growth and future development of this key industry event.”

