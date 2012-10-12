Entirely owned by Heesen Yachts since 2000, the interior building company Oortgiese was re-christened Heesen Yachts Interiors on August 31st 2012 to bring it in line with the simplification of the Heesen Group’s companies’ names.

Jan Rademaker, Director of Heesen Yachts Interiors, is pleased with the re-brand “I am proud to be part of the successful Heesen group that represents Dutch quality throughout the seven seas.”

Founded in 1940 in Winterswijk – in the most eastern part of the province of Gelderland, the Netherlands by the Oortgiese family, the business quickly became one of the most respected and appreciated wood workshops in Holland.

Heesen Yachts Interiors (formerly Oortgiese) have installed elaborate interiors and many precious pieces of furniture aboard Heesen Yachts vessels for over twenty-five years. With a work-force of some 100 skilled employees operating the latest machinery and using the best woods and veneers available on the market, Heesen Yachts Interiors delivers the finest state-of-the-art wood-work.

Heesen Yachts Interiors is constantly investing in forging the next generation of fine carpenters offering apprenticeships at their facility where young trainees are guided by skilled craftsmen to learn the art of wood carving and working.

Heesen Yachts is one of just a handful of yacht builders who boast their own in-house furniture makers: by working closely side-by-side with the ship-builders, the projects can evolve as seamlessly as the beautiful cabinetry that graces each Heesen yacht. It also ensures that Heesen Yachts continues to meet its deadlines, as Fabio Ermetto, Director Sales & Marketing, explains “Heesen Yachts Interiors are part of Heesen’s success – as well as guaranteeing a very high quality standard, owning a furniture maker means Heesen Yachts can control the production process, which in turn means our yachts will be delivered on time, every time.”