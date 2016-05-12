Measuring 35 metres and stretching over three decks and 7.8m beam, the tailor-made OTAM SD35 is now over 80% complete and is set for launch in early June.

This highly stylised motor yacht was created for an experienced Italian owner, who put his personality into the space on board by working with the Spadolini design studio on exterior and interior layout.

Gipsy’s main deck is dedicated to the experience of her guests on board, be it leisure, business or entertainment. The open layout offers a 40m2 main salon with movie theatre and full beam dining area forward. This space also hosts service areas, with a fully furnished galley and 25m2 pantry with private access to the crew.

The SD35 can accommodate guests in four cabins - consisting of twin and double beds with ensuite - on the lower deck with ample space for crew to stay and offer the best service without infringing on privacy.

The full owner’s upper deck, offering exclusive views and complete privacy, was expressly requested by the client, re-launching a popular concept among owners who desire exclusivity and a more intimate relation with the sea.

Gipsy was built to cruise the waters of the Caribbean, thanks to a shallow draft and proven engineering platform crafted over 60 years at the OTAM yard.