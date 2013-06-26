Launched at Overmarine’s Italian shipyard, the yacht’s owner decided on a private ceremony, with the traditional breaking of the bottle attended by the shipyard management and all those who worked to build and fit out the new vessel over the past few months.

Just under 30 metres in length, the latest Mangusta 94 continues the Mangusta tradition with many of the same design hallmarks including racy, sporty lines, as well as a range of new features and technological innovations.

Maurizio Balducci, CEO of Overmarine, said: “Today’s launch and the delight of the Owner are a source of great pride for us all […] living proof of the shipyard’s ability to develop unique, highly advanced products.

“This yacht is the perfect expression of both the distinctive values of the brand, such as passion, innovation, performance, space, comfort, design, class and those of the client, namely exclusiveness, uniqueness and custom-built interiors.”

An official presentation of the new Mangusta 94 will take place in September at the Cannes International Boat Show and Monaco Yacht Show.