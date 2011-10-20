Overmarine Group Expands into Brazil

Le’Mon Group do Brazil has become an uncontested name in the world of luxury yachting in Brazil.

The Le’Mon Group team relies on decades of global experience in the entire yachting arena, varying its services across private yachting, charter or fleet management and providing clients with an added value to purchasing decisions.

Le’Mon Group is a network which encompasses technical experts including financial and fiscal advisors guaranteeing Brazilian clients an optimized service for the purchase and management of yachts as well as potential charter operations.

The official agreement between Overmarine Group and Le’Mon Group was launched at the Sao Paolo Boat Show (13th-18th October 2011) with a Mangusta 130 scale model and images of the performing Maxi Open on display during a press conference with local media.

Maurizio Balducci, Overmarine Group CEO, comments “We deeply believe in the growth of the Brazilian market and we trust, together with our partner Le’Mon Group, to obtain soon good results.”