Overmarine Group Goes East

Scud Marine represents the world finest luxury yachts manufacturers offering a full service of luxury marine solutions with a team of experts from the nautical field with expertise to assist customers in all aspects of Yacht Ownership.

Scud Marine belongs to the Capitel Group of Companies with diversified interests in Real Estate, Telecommunications, Fast food retail and Financial Services. The group was founded in 1972 by Mr. R. L. Kapur and is managed by the scions of the Family Arvind Kapur and Vishal Kapur with assistance of senior Professionals in each sector presence of the Group. The group is a pro active member of the largest industrial and trade promotion association of India including: Confederation of Indian Industry and PHD Chamber of Commerce. The group has attained new heights with a formidable presence in telecom and real estate development and is now steered in the Fast growing luxury Yacht segment with international tie-ups leading shipyards with a flagship company Scud Marine.

Scud Marine offers complete management solutions including government approvals, clearances, technical on and off site assistance, financing options, service and maintenance.

Maurizio Balducci, Overmarine Group’s CEO confirms that “We are very much excited about this new agreement with Mr. Kapur and his company Scud Marine and we strongly believe in the growth of the Indian market both in terms of clients and infrastructures. This is also the first step in our long-term strategy to reach the Asia-Pacific markets which are becoming more and more conscious about pleasure boating.”

Scud Marine will be exhibiting at the Mumbai International Boat Show from February 23rd to 26th 2012 stand no. 6/7 Hall A in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India.