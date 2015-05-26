Over the past few years, the Group has implemented a strategic development plan to expand and renew its range, focussing on growth and greater efficiency, that is maintaining a high performance and excellent onboard comfort whilst at the same time ensuring increasingly lower consumption.



The Mangusta 132 is the fourth Mangusta Maxi Open model to be introduced onto the market over the past two years, after Mangusta models 94, 110 and 165 E. This yacht clearly highlights the recent technical and style evolution of Mangusta yachts.

Her external lines are the distinctive ones of Mangusta tradition, racy and sporty, with the new aesthetic and structural features that are being added to recent models. These include new glazing on the main deck, a single piece of glass at the height of the salon which offers excellent visibility from the inside allowing copious amounts of natural light to enter; the new, more aggressive, more modern line of the flybridge with its aesthetic grating, and the amazingly generous size of the sundeck, which can be used as a private area for the owners and also be fitted out with a second helm station.

Along with the external design, the yacht also features a technical evolution: a new hull to which all the hydrodynamic improvements on Mangusta 165 have been transferred; new engines; the waterjets propulsion system, and Zero Speed gyroscopic stabilisers both at anchor and underway, all of which contribute to further improving onboard comfort and extending the range of uses of this yacht. Indeed, it is now possible to sail at a low speed at reduced consumption whilst enjoying comfort at all times.



This Maxi Open yacht has been created to the wishes and requirements of her Owner who, this being his second Mangusta yacht, knew exactly how to use the potential of this model to the very best. She features spectacular onboard volumes and the layout of the various different areas is the result of a careful architectural study which aimed at a top performance, understood as quality, excellence and well-being onboard even at high speeds. As with all Mangusta yachts, the Group’s Interiors Design Department knew exactly what to offer the Owner in terms of interior layouts, style and personalised decor solutions, fully-satisfying his desires and tastes. In this case, the Owner chose a 4 cabin layout with an extra salon on the lower deck (the standard is 5 cabins).

The yacht will be presented as a world première at the Monaco Yacht Show from 22nd-25th September.