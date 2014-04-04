“It’s a great story because Mangusta is our number 8th but the first of a new kind […] We call it the Mangusta 165E [for] Evolution, due to new features like big windows, a new shape for the flybridge […] and we also improved the performances.”

Over-achieving when it comes to performance, the 165E reached a top speed of 44 knots with complete stability and unrivalled results during sea trials.

With over 300 yachts sold to date, this deeply traditional company has pioneered the construction of state-of-the-art maxi Maxi Opens which perfectly combine innovation and technology, high quality, luxury and artisan features, a top performance and safety, spacious areas and on board comfort, Italian style and made-to-measure interiors.

To hear more on the Overmarine Group’s views on the Chinese market as well as their up and coming news, watch the above video with Commercial Director Francesco Frediani.