Created in 1989, FENDI Casa is the home collection for the international fashion brand, FENDI. FENDI Casa offers pieces for the entire home with a complete collection ranging from contemporary, modern, and classic. Furnishings are characterized by the incredible manufactures and fashion details which include the iconic double ‘F’ logo and the Spy Bag fastener. All Italian made, FENDI Casa’s craftsmanship and attention to detail are unsurpassed, giving you the opportunity to choose furnishings that are as original as they are extraordinary.

The Overmarine Group, stretching out over 10 production facilities in the areas of Viareggio, Massa and Pisa, Tuscany, was founded in 1985 by the Balducci family, still at the head of the company. With over 300 yachts sold to date, this deeply traditional company has pioneered the construction of state-of-the-art Maxi Opens which perfectly combine innovation and technology, high quality, luxury and artisan features, a top performance and safety, spacious areas and on board comfort, Italian style and made-to-measure interiors. The current Mangusta range features 9 Maxi Opens, from the 72 to the 205, and the Mangusta Oceano 148, the new 3-deck displacement yacht.

For the entire duration of the show, the FENDI Casa lounge, which displayed outdoor products such as the Nikki beach, iconic crystal chairs, and Apta sofas, served as the backdrop to the wonderful Mangusta 165, a 50-m maxi open yacht at her American debut, and showed guests the exclusivity and luxury that awaited them on board the Mangusta yacht.

This new partnership between Overmarine Group, Mangusta and Luxury Living – FENDI Casa is set to be the prelude to a longstanding collaboration that will add yet more value to the quality that bears the label “Made in Italy”.