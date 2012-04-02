Overmarine Launch Mangusta 165 Superyacht

Overmarine faced a challenge with this superyacht, however, with a dedicated team of experts the Italian shipyard managed to create a 50m superyacht which performs at 40 knots; no small feat.

Her state-of-the-art technology, peak performances, attention to detail and overall comfort are combined with a sharp and sophisticated exterior design and a luxurious interior layout. Her four cabin layout consists of one full beam Master cabin, two guests and a spacious VIP.

Mangusta 165 will soon be delivered to her owner where she will traverse the Mediterranean before being shipping to the United States in time for the next Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.