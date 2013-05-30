Measuring just under 30 metres in length, the Mangusta 94 fully adheres to the structural requirements of European marinas. She represents the natural evolution of the Mangusta maxi open yachts, perfectly combining traditional racy and sporty lines along with new features which allow greater usability of the external areas as well as greater comfort.

Notable features include a flybridge boasting large cushions and a bow cockpit, a sundeck, a dining area with a table and divan as well as new ideal areas, perfect for relaxing in total privacy and another important new feature, the installation of the gyroscopic stabilizers for maximum comfort.

Natural light on board is of the utmost importance and comes in through the four skylights in the ceiling as well as the main saloon and the large window in the part of the hull by the owner area. The side windows in the hull are to become a distinctive feature on all Mangusta models of the future.

The second vessel in this new range will be hitting the water in June.