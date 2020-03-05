The renowned superyacht marina is promoting investment opportunities in real estate on the Montenegro coast, and the benefits that come with owning a high-quality residence in such a desirable location. Breath-taking landscapes, a thriving lifestyle and a rich cultural history make Montenegro an attractive option for investors. The Marina itself offers two equally exquisite luxury residences that come with all the advantages of one of the Mediterranean’s top marinas.

Elena Residences

The Elena residences offer elegance in abundance while situated in a central boulevard location, giving owners access to on-site retail and dining attractions. Comprising of 50 luxury studio apartments, each unit comes with premium furnishings and interior design services, and also includes access to the exclusive Owners’ Club and dedicated lifestyle team.

Regent Pool Club Residences

The dual-wing Pool Club Residences draw their inspiration from the Italian Riviera and offer unobstructed panoramic views of both the sea and mountain landscape. With all the five-star services of the Regent Porto Montenegro hotel, these opulent properties come with onsite interior design services by Tino Zervudachi and MHZ Paris to ensure owners can add a bespoke touch.

Porto Montenegro’s Marina is a haven for superyacht owners in a central European location that offers a rare chance for a peaceful escape without having to venture too far. Over 177 superyacht berths can accommodate yachts of up to 250m in length, and the location is ideal for exploring surrounding areas such as Italy, Greece and Croatia. From adrenaline water sports to the Montenegrin lifestyle and even skiing in the Kolasin, this is a part of the world that boasts a wealth of experiences to keep you entertained all year round.