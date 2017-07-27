“Each yacht I’ve bought from Gulf Craft has been a joy to own,” explains her Owner. “The build quality is outstanding and clients are treated with the utmost consideration. Working with the team to customize the Majesty 155 was a pleasure – I had different choices of luxurious materials and layout options to choose from. I’m delighted with the personalized purchase and look forward to many happy days that my family and friends will spend cruising on the superyacht”

Named ‘Best Asian-Built Yacht’ at this year’s Asia Boating Awards, the Majesty 155 is one of the finest customisable projects available across the Gulf. Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft, weighs in on why.

“The magnificent Majesty 155 merges powerful engineering and exceptional comfort and craftsmanship. It’s a floating palace for refined, discerning owners who expect the same level of luxury on the ocean as they experience on land,

Gulf Craft’s product range has been growing in line with the personal success of our brand loyal clientele. Our trade-in policy offers existing Gulf Craft yacht owners a cost-effective upgrade possibility in their aspirations for ever further horizons,” he continued.

The experience itself is an enhancement of the first-impression provided by the style; offering state-of-the-art technology on board with light and advanced composite materials to provide comfort and stability.

Measuring 47.6-metres, with a 9.6-metre beam, the 550 GRT motor yacht offers space on board for up to 18 people in eight staterooms, with five crew cabins.

The interiors of Sehamia epitomise elegance and style, with a focus on entertainment and space for taking in the scenery and the sun with open, uninterrupted exterior spaces.

This news follows the recent delivery of Nahar, the Majesty 100; confirming the popularity and evident experience on board the Gulf Craft fleet.