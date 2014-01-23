Oyster CEO David Tydeman commented: "Making her world premier here at Europe's largest boat show, this sleek model and new breed of Oyster yacht, designed by Rob Humphreys is attracting many visitors and is already making a significant impact on the Oyster order book - bolstered by this latest contract.

"With over 1,000 Oysters sold in our first 40 years and over 30 yachts in our current order book it is an exciting start to 2014, particularly this 32nd* order for an Oyster in the 80ft (24m) and above superyacht sector."