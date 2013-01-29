Twilight

Oyster Brokerage has been instructed as joint central agents with Dubois to sell the first in class Oyster 125 Flybridge following a change in the owners sailing plans. Twilight is a powerful performance cruising yacht with a stunning open plan, split level living area, the upper saloon offering an uninterrupted panoramic view.

This exceptional Oyster offers accommodation usually associated with 50m designs and in many other areas so much more than even the highest specified one-off superyacht project.

Twilight is available for sale at an asking price of €16,800,000.

Penelope

An exclusive listing with Oyster Brokerage, the Oyster 100 by Dubois is designed with the specification, features and classification of much larger yachts. The standard accommodation layout offers three staterooms aft and two crew cabins forward. A raised saloon offers a panoramic view and leads forward and down to a more intimate lounge and separate dining area.

Penelope’s recent launch marks the significant step in a long-term project which has brought together the award-winning trio of Dubois Naval Architects, Oyster Group and RMK Marine.

Penelope is available for sale at an asking price of €10,000,000.