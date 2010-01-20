Their partnership will promote their joint International joint expertise in refit and new build capabilities and develop Oyster's wholly owned subsidiary, Southampton Yacht Services.

Dahm International is appointed exclusive representative for Oyster Superyachts for Central Europe.

David Tydeman, Oyster’s Chief Executive said: “I recognise the many years of success Dahm International has enjoyed in building the Jongert brand and reputation and running a very successful sales and brokerage operation.

With the recent changes in Jongert operations, I am delighted that Herbert Dahm has decided to work exclusively with Oyster Group. I am sure this will also enhance our relationship with RMK Marine with whom we are building the Oyster Superyachts.”

“We are very pleased to have found in Oyster and Southampton Yacht Services a partner for the sale of trend-setting, high-quality new yachts and refits,” said Herbert Dahm, president of Dahm International.

“Together with Ed Dubois and Jens Cornelsen, we have established a trustworthy team. Oyster sailing yachts present an excellent ratio of cost to performance and are an important addition to our broad brokerage portfolio.”