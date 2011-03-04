Dan Wurzbacher has been enlisted into the Oyster Marine Sales Team under the role of US Sales Manager and will handle new yacht sales in the Oyster fleet, from the Oyster 46 to the Oyster 655, throughout the Americas and Caribbean.

Dan will be supported by the experienced team of Bob and Molly Marston. Bob will continue to focus on US Brokerage customers and larger new build Oysters, whilst Molly manages Oyster’s world-wide Charter operation.

Dan has been professionally involved in the Marine Industry for seven years, culminating with his Captaincy of S/Y Argo, a 110’ Langan Design Schooner. He has completed crossings of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, with over 50,000 miles of blue-water cruising experience, including extensive landfalls. He has overseen several major refit projects and comes to Oyster from a career in Brokerage with Berthon USA in Newport. Dan will be based at Oyster Marine’s US Headquarters at Newport Shipyard in Newport, RI.