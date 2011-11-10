Clear deck lounging areas and larger hullports with ‘Seascape’ windows are among the features of this innovative new breed of Oyster yacht. With clean and easily driven hull lines drawn by Rob Humphreys and detailed styling and engineering developed by the Oyster Design Team, the new Oyster 825 is a triumph in sailing yacht design.

With nearly 15% more internal volume than her predecessor – the highly successful Oyster 82 (of which 17 have been built since 2002) – the Oyster Design Team has used this extra space to maximize the en-suite owner and guest accommodation in the three double cabins aft, whilst providing a clear separation of space for up to four professional crew to discreetly run the yacht and enable a ‘six-star’ service for the owner and guests.

With her large, full width saloon, the feeling of light and space below decks is further enhanced by the state-of the-art, side-sliding glass companionway. Developing the latest interior styling now seen on the Oyster 625, 725 and 885, and building on the engineering knowledge gained from the Oyster Group's successful development of the Oyster Superyachts, the new Oyster 825 provides 'Superyacht experience' in levels of style and comfort for the owner who still enjoys sailing the yacht himself with family and friends, yet wants the balance of supporting his sailing with professional crew

The Oyster 825 is a powerful yacht that can eat up 250 miles per day on long passages without drawing breath. From every angle she is refined and elegant. Just as at home safely exploring the world's oceans as cruising the Costa Smeralda, the Oyster 825 is designed for the owner who seeks adventure and performance but with the peace of mind of safety and every comfort to hand. The spacious, ergonomically planned cockpit comfortably and safely separates guests from sail handling, whilst the huge areas of flush deck, both forward and aft, provide the perfect spot for sunbathing and entertaining.

With options for a carbon rig and personalisation using the custom-build resources at Oyster's Southampton shipyard, the first Oyster 825 will start production in late Spring 2012 for delivery in late 2013.