The 27m Oyster 885 is the perfect solution for those who would like to share the experience of cruising aboard an expertly crafted Oyster yacht, whilst offering the potential to recover investment involved by chartering.

Among the Oyster 885’s many attractions is her huge, ergonomically designed split cockpit – perfect for al fresco dining and relaxation whether at anchor or on passage – and her large, open deck areas, which include a fabulous ‘terrace on the sea’ with its own direct access from the sumptuous owner’s stateroom.

Oyster 885’s accommodation is enormously spacious and beautifully fitted out with every luxury and practical live-aboard feature expected on a yacht such as this, as well as quite a few you may not expect. In addition to the luxurious owner’s stateroom, which features glazed panels across the upper section of the aft bulkhead, there are three very comfortable ensuite guest cabins which all blend seamlessly together to provide a real home from home.

The hull of the Oyster 885 is balanced and powerful, with a fairly fine entry that will help the boat cleave through the water alongside stability and good performance in adverse weather conditions. The Oyster 885 is to be fitted with both stern and bow thrusters with a twin rudder configuration for slick manoeuvring in harbour.

With the option to specify either a deck saloon or raised saloon layout, the new Oyster 885 will be a graceful and exciting superyacht with many new features. Oyster have announced the first vessel will be on the water in late 2012.