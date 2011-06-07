The new flagship of the UK shipyard was built in collaboration with the Turkish yard RMK Yachts.

Designed by Dubois Naval Architects and Oyster Marine, she has a length of 30.80m and an all composite construction. Her layout accommodates six guests in a master and two double cabins plus a crew of four.

David Tydeman, Oyster CEO, said: “This is really the culmination of four years of planning, including establishing the construction facility from bare ground, and a lot of hard work by very many people since the project was first announced.

“We are delighted with the way the build of this beautiful yacht has progressed and can’t wait to show her off in Monaco.”

More details are due to be announced after the vessel completes her launch and trials programme.