Shortly after news emerged of Camper & Nicholsons new Cesme Marina opening in the Aegan, their stunning Port Louis Marina is now to be the venue for the 2011 Oyster Regatta. Held around the beautiful spice islands of the Caribbean, running from 11-16th April 2011, the Regatta is already deep in the planning stages.

Oyster’s Liz Whitman has been working with the team of the Port Louis Marina alongside the local Marine and Yachting Association of Grenada (MAYAG) to make the regatta an event that will showcase the islands true potential to Oyster owners who, many of whom, will be visiting for the first time.

Oyster’s CEO, David Tydeman said “We are delighted to be bringing the Oyster Regatta to Grenada next year and, having enjoyed racing the Grenadian work boats some years ago in the Grand Anse Bay, I am sure that owners of our yachts are going to enjoy visiting one of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean and the very special welcome that awaits them.”

The Hon. Glynis Roberts, MP has enthusiastically endorsed the regatta, stating “As Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, I warmly welcome this Oyster Regatta and say thank you for choosing Grenada as the venue for the 2011 gathering. I welcome this event on behalf of Prime Minister Hon. Tillman Thomas and other colleague members of our Government, as well as on behalf of all the warm and wonderful people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinque.”

Glynn Thomas, General Manager of Port Louis Marina, said, "We at Camper & Nicholsons are delighted to have been chosen to host the Oyster Regatta, and are looking forward to welcoming the fleet to the island and to our marina. Grenada is a fantastic venue for this event, and those taking part are sure to enjoy some great sailing on the water and some uniquely Grenadian hospitality ashore."

The 2011 Oyster Regatta takes place after Oyster's 25th Regatta, being held this year from 21st-25th September in the charming village of Porto Cervo, Sardinia.