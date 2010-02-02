The Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS) was established in 1967 by His Highness the Aga Khan and is twinned with the Yacht Club de Monaco and New York Yacht Club.

The Oyster Regatta – Sardinia 2010 will follow a similar format to previous Oyster events, with an emphasis on a fun and friendly event for all the family, featuring low key racing by day and celebrations by night. As always, owners who prefer not to race can attend with their yachts and join in with the social events.

Commodore Riccardo Bonadeo has extended a very warm welcome to all Oyster owners and their guests and crews to the YCCS Clubhouse which overlooks the Piazza Azzurra, with beautiful views of the harbour and dramatic sunsets over the Mediterranean.

Berthing is already pre-booked for the Oyster fleet and Oyster owners attending the event can look forward to enjoying all the facilities the club has to offer.

Oyster CEO, David Tydeman, said: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with YCCS to proudly hold our ‘Jubilee’ regatta at Yacht Club Costa Smeralda.”

Oyster’s first event in 2010, The Oyster Regatta – BVI 2010, will take place in the British Virgin Islands from 12-17 April.



