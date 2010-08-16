Putting the 38m superyacht hull into the oven to start the moulding process, Oyster Marine realised that they had just set a new world record. With nearly 6.3 tonnes of resin flowing in around four hours, this was the largest single continuous infusion anywhere in the world – the previous record being for a bridge structure at around 6 tonnes.

The moulding of the new Oyster superyachts uses one of the most technically advanced aerospace standard composite injection systems, developed to produce a consistent high strength to weight laminate to maximise durability, in a controlled and environmentally friendly process.

The resistance and structural rigidity of the Oyster superyacht line is enhanced by hi-tech Kevlar and Carbon substraits. Once the moulding process is complete, the hull and secondary structure are post-cured in a giant oven at 60C for 48 hours to give the structure ultimate temperature stability.

A Lloyd’s surveyor observes the entire manufacturing process in order to offer peace of mind for the owner.

The first Oyster 125 is currently undergoing a full fit out and will be on the water for summer 2011. With four yachts in build by early autumn, Oyster 100-01, 100-02 and 100-03 and Oyster 125-01, the next build slot is for delivery 2012 with Oysters new partnership with RMK now building up steam.